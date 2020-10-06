The glimpse into the sets of RRR is a perfect watch

Yupp Advert

With the world stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shoot of RRR is kept on hold for six months. The shoot resumed yesterday and the makers of the film showed everyone about how the team of RRR returned back to the sets. Right from the process of cleaning the entire premises, set to how the team returned back to work, everything was shot perfectly. The video also unveils some massive sets erected for the shoot. As expected, ‘Rama Raju for Bheem’ video of NTR will be out on October 22nd which is a great news for Tarak’s fans who are in waiting mode.

The shoot of RRR will continue without any breaks and they will follow all the social distancing guidelines that are issued. Rajamouli and his team looked super energetic in the video byte. DVV Danayya is the producer and Keeravani is working on the music score. The updated release date of RRR will be announced soon.