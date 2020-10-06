Kajal makes it official: Announces Wedding Date

Ageless beauty Kajal Aggarwal is 35 now and the actress is all set to get married this month. She will be getting hitched to Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman. With a lot of speculations all over, Kajal made it official today. The wedding will take place on October 30th, 2020 in Mumbai and it would be a strict family affair. The actress made it clear that she will continue doing all those that cherish her the most and will keep the audience entertaining.

Kajal thanked everyone for the unending support. She would join the sets of Acharya featuring Chiranjeevi from December and will start the shoot of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 next year.

