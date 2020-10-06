Can Centre give an impartial solution to AP-TS water row?

Too many political commitments have complicated the issue of river water sharing between AP and Telangana right now. All said and done, Jaganmohan Reddy has won the hearts of Modi-Shah by immediately accepting the Centre’s proposal on agricultural meters. This was no small commitment that forced Jagan to overturn the very purpose of free power to farmers which was first introduced by his father YSR.

As such, the YCP would be expecting some return gifts from Modi-Shah. These would certainly include the green flag for the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project. This is indeed too knotty a problem for Modi-Shah to resolve too easily. They are fully aware that it was the BJP leaders in Telangana who demanded cancellation of the Rayalaseema Lift project as it would enable AP to draw excess water from Srisailam.

For KCR, it became a political opportunity to attack the BJP if the Centre favours the AP project. But for Jagan Reddy, it was indeed a matter of prestige to get the Centre’s nod. The AP officials were objecting to Kaleswaram and seven other projects in Telangana only to bargain and get official or unofficial nod for Rayalaseema Lift project. Whereas, Telangana officials were demanding full control on maintenance of Srisailam project among many other things.

This river water dispute between AP and Telangana with BJP as the referee became more a political game of hide and seek rather than a serious issue meant for the larger good of the people.