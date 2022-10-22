The God Of Masses Balakrishna Stepping Into The World Of Advertising

The God Of Masses Nandamuri Balakrishna made his digital debut as a host with the biggest successful Telugu show Unstoppable. Season 2 of the show began recently. Now, Balakrishna is stepping into the world of advertising with his first-ever brand commercial Sai Priya Group.

“This Diwali marks the beginning of our crackling new chapter. We’re proudly announcing Nandamuri Balakrishna is the new brand ambassador for Sai Priya Group,” announced they.

Sai Priya Group, a south India-based construction and plotting services company, is a leading builder in diverse market segments.

What a way to start the new journey of venturing into the world of advertisement for Balakrishna. A Rolls Royce car can be seen in the announcement poster. Indicating it as the first brand endorsement of Balakrishna, the car number plate reads- NBK1.

Shreyas Media, India’s No 1 movie events and promotions company, recently stepped into the advertising sector with Victory Venkatesh’s MedPlus ad. Sai Priya Group’s commercial ad is the second assignment of Shreyas Media. Anand Gurram who directed MedPlus ad helmed Sai Priya Group’s commercial as well.

A Royal Commercial ad shot extravagantly on Balakrishna will be aired soon.