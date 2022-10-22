Is Jagan with Raja Reddy family or not, asks BTech Ravi

This is the right time Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a clarification whether he stands by the family of his grandfather, the late Raja Reddy or not, asked Srimareddy Ravinder Reddy, popularly known as BTech Ravi, senior leader of the TDP, on Saturday.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, he said that if Jagan Reddy is not involved in the murder of his paternal uncle, Y S Vivekananda Reddy, he should stand by Vivekananda’s daughter, Sunitha, and fight for justice, BTech Ravi opined.

Jagan’s sister Sharmila told the CBI that Vivekananda Reddy wanted to contest from Kadapa Lok Sabha seat and that only someone from his own family should be in the race. Sharmila also openly demanded that those involved in the murder of her uncle be punished, why Jagan is keeping silence on this, he asked.

BTech Ravi demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy openly come out with his stand on the murder of his uncle and stand by Sunitha to get her justice.

YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, be included as the accused number one in the murder as it was he who issued conflicting statements on the day when Vivekananda was done to death, Ravi opined. Also, the CBI should investigate the source from where the Rs 50 lakh was raised to pay to those involved in the murder, the TDP leader said.

This apart, Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the floor of the Assembly itself, indirectly threatened the CBI, he said. It is really ironical that none other than the sister of the Chief Minister approached the court seeking justice in the murder of her father and even requested the court to shift the case from the State since the State Government is defending those involved in the case. Perhaps this is for the first time in the history of the country that the CBI accepted the views expressed by Sunitha and filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, BTech Ravi maintained.

The TDP leader also wanted the CBI to investigate the case fast and bring the culprits to book, he observed.