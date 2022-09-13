The National Cinema Day pushed in India

As per the official word from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), the National Cinema Day was scheduled to be celebrated in India on September 16th and all the major multiplex chains came down to offer the film tickets for all the films screened on the day for Rs 75. The National Cinema Day is now pushed and it will be celebrated on September 23rd. More than 4000 screens will celebrate the National Cinema Day on September 16th as per the official news from the Multiplex Association of India. The date was pushed further as per the request of the various stakeholders and the multiplex chains.

The National Cinema Day is celebrated to thank the film audience for entertaining cinema. The movie chains like PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA, A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K and DELITE will be participating in the National Cinema Day. More details about the special offers will be available on the official web portals and the social media handles of the multiplex and film chains.