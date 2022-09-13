One more strike sign for Telugu cinema

The Tollywood Producers called off the film shoots and they came to a halt for the entire month of August. Before resolving all the issues, the producers decided to resume the shoots because of the financial stress and stakes involved. The Producers Council and the Producers Guild revealed that they would meet further and finalize the other issues to be resolved. The workers of 24 crafts of Telugu cinema have been demanding a hike in their wages. With the Producers tight-lipped about this, they decided to head for a strike from September 15th.

They have served notices to the Producers Council that they would head for a strike if the issues are not solved and if their wages are not hiked. Several top producers have met today in the Film Chamber and are discussing about the issue. More details awaited.