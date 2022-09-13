Chandrababu Naidu to chair TDLP meeting on Wednesday

The TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu is going to organize the Telugu Desam Legislative Party (TDLP) meeting on Wednesday, a day before commencement of the AP Assembly Session. The Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan summoned the Assembly to meet on Thursday at 10 A.M. It is not yet clear whether the TDP would participate in the Assembly session or not, but the party sources informed that the TDLP would likely take a decision on it.

Meanwhile, some of the leaders are saying that there is every chance to organize a mock Assembly session in the TDP headquarters, instead of participating in the Assembly Session at Assembly. Some of the leaders are also observing that the TDP leaders must attend the Assembly session as there is a discussion about reintroducing the three capitals bill again by the Government.

On the other hand, the party supremo Chandrababu Naidu abstained from the last budget session held in March 2022, as he pledged that he would go to the Assembly only after becoming Chief Minister. He took this pledge in the November 2021 Assembly session, after he was humiliated and abused personally by the ruling party MLAs.

But, in March 2022, the TDP MLAs, except Chandrababu Naidu attended the Budget session, stating that it was in the interest of the public they were attending.

Now, the participation of the TDP MLAs and Chandrababu Naidu has become a hot topic in Andhra Pradesh political circles. It could be answered only after the TDLP meeting, according to the party sources.