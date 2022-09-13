Naveen Polishetty Wins Best Actor Award At SIIMA

Young Telugu actor Naveen Polishetty scored a blockbuster right with his second film, Jathi Ratnalu. He is one of the most exciting talents in Tollywood now.

The young hero went on to win the prestigious SIIMA Award under the Best Actor category for Jathi Ratnalu. Naveen shared the stage with superstars Allu Arjun and Ranveer Singh at the event. He even received his award from them.

“I was always told we are too poor to have such big dreams of becoming a cinema hero. So to achieve my first Big BEST ACTOR award is a dream come true. I hope this inspires the youth to believe , withstand all hardships and keep working hard . THIS IS AN AWARD FOR EVERY COMMON MAN” Naveen said after winning the award.

“It was special to receive it in front of ALLU ARJUN garu and Ranveer Singh . Two of my favourite actors in India . And to see them give me so much love and support at the show was unbelievable . I will never forget this night and will work harder in my next films” he added. The trio had a blast at the SIIMA Awards and it is heard that Naveen had a great time mingling with Allu Arjun and Ranveer.

The fact that Naveen said this award goes to every common man after winning the prestigious SIIMA Award is touching the emotional chord now. The young actor currently doing his next film with Anushka Shetty for UV Creations. This is most anticipated film.