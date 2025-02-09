The Raja Saab: What are the release options ?

The Raja Saab, starring pan-India superstar Prabhas in the lead role, was supposed to be the only big-ticket film to headline Summer 2025. The makers initially targeted April 10th as the release date. However, it has now been pushed indefinitely due to the unavailability of Prabhas who is recuperating from a minor injury.

Though only a minor shooting portion is left for completion, the team want to avail considerable time for VFX effects and other post production activities because it is a horror fantasy involving heavy graphics. Moreover, there is no clarity on when Prabhas will return to the sets to complete his remaining portions. Hence, late Summer release plans are also now out of question.

So, what are the ideal options left for The Raja Saab team to chose the new release date ?. If they want to have a holiday advantage, Independence day should be the first choice. But, several biggies like War 2 and The Delhi Files have already locked their release dates during the same week.

The next option available for them would be Dasara season which comes with festival advantage. However, Kantara prequel, Akhanda 2 and few other Telugu films are lined up for release at that time. So, it depends on whether any of these films will make way for The Raja Saab or not.

If remaining films refuse to back out from the race, The Raja Saab will need to arrive for a non-holiday day or a non-festival season which will pose a big challenge at the box office. It would be interesting to see whether the production house of The Raja Saab will take up the gamble and go for release in between these two seasons or push for release during either of them.

Directed by Maruthi, the horror drama stars Malavika Mohanan Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar as the female leads. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is portraying a significant role in this film.