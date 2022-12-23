The real festival is the day when the farmer smiles, says Pawan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan paid rich tributes to the farmers of the country marking the Farmers’ Day on Friday. In a statement marking the day, the Jana Sena chief said that the slogans like “Farmer is the King” and “Farmer is the backbone of the country” have remained mere slogans for all these years.

He said that the nation would flourish when the farmers are happy. He said that the country could celebrate any festival but the real festival is when the farmer smiles at his produce with minimum support price given and the market made farmer-friendly.

He expressed concern over the plight of farmers in Andhra Pradesh and said that the farming community in the state was moving towards a major crisis. He said that natural calamities were devastating to the farming community in the coastal region.

The rulers have failed to assist the affected farmers in providing compensation for crop loss. It’s now clear that the state government is not at all bothered about the farmers who were hit by the Mandous cyclone when we heard about their hardships. The official machinery has not responded even when the standing crops are submerged in the flood waters, the Jana Sena chief said.

He alleged that maintenance of canals is completely neglected and the rythu bharosa centers are used for either publicity or other purposes, but they are not useful for farmers. Even paddy procurement is also improper, he alleged. A situation prevailed where nobody knows when the payments are made for the paddy sold by farmers, he said.

The government has just ignored the removal of sand dunes that were developed due to the floods that occurred in the chief minister’s native district last year. There are meaningless conditions for giving eligibility cards to farmers. As a result, the banks are denying loans to the affected farmers. Because of these losses, the farmers are resorting to suicide. Even their families are not being assisted at least on humanitarian grounds, Pawan Kalyan said.

The state government is using farmers and agriculture for mere publicity, but not taking any steps to help them. The government shall take it as a responsibility to make agriculture a shining green. Every peasant who is shedding his sweat to produce gold in the soil shall be respected, Pawan Kalyan said.