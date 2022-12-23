It’s TDP that encouraged BCs in all sectors: Chandrababu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday asked the Backward Classes (BCs) communities to evaluate themselves the radical changes that they have experienced before and after the TDP was founded.

In a close interaction with the members of the BC communities at Rajam in Vizianagaram district, Chandrababu Naidu felt that there is a vast change in the BCs community, both socially and politically, after the inception of the TDP. Observing that the TDP formulated policies for the economic uplift of the BCs, who form 50 percent of the population, and implemented them successfully, Chandrababu Naidu recalled that when the party was given a single post at the Centre, it was given to Yerran Naidu.

It is the TDP that promoted the leaders like Ayyannapatrudu, Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, KE Krishna Murthy and Devender Goud, politically and the BC Commission was set up during the tenure of the late NT Rama Rao itself, the TDP supremo stated. Special schemes have been launched by the TDP for the progress of BCs and brought in radical changes in the lifestyle of the toddy-tappers, he added.

Pointing out that now the liquor shops are owned by the government, Chandrababu Naidu promised to allocate 20 percent of liquor shops to the toddy-tapper community once the TDP is back in power. The financial situation of the State is so bad that funds are not allocated for any welfare schemes for the BCs, he maintained.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the people are now ready to chase out Jagan from the State for the blunders that he had committed. The TDP introduced several welfare measures for the fishermen community and for Viswa Brahmins, but now their condition is very bad, Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that almost all the BC communities are very badly affected after the YSRCP came to power. He assured the 140 communities of BCs that the TDP will certainly come to their rescue once the party comes back to power.

The TDP supremo asked as to why YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, and the Advisor to the Government, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, are bossing over the people of North Andhra. “Who is Sai Reddy and the Minister, Subba Reddy, to do politics here. Why are the Ministers, Botsa Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao, not questioning them,” he asked.

“Since Jagan was in jail, he feels that all the leaders should be in jail. Cases were foisted even against leaders like Kala Venkat Rao and Ayyannapatrudu,” Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that injustice was being done to the BCs during Jagan’s regime.