The Warriorr to have grand release on July 14

The Warrior, which is RAPO19, is being directed by ace filmmaker N Lingusamy. The makers today announced the release date as July 14 with a power-packed poster featuring Ram Pothineni.

In the poster, Ram Pothineni is seen with a fierce look. He is sitting on an explosive box at the platform of a railway station. Obviously taken from a high voltage stunt scene, a gang of baddies is seen running away in the poster, with an injured Ram wielding a gun in style.

For the first time, Ram Pothineni will be seen as a police officer in The Warrior. The film, a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, is being made on a lavish budget by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Pavan Kumar is presenting the movie.

This is the production’s house latest venture after its last year blockbuster Seetimaar. Aadhi Pinisetty is playing a dreaded baddie in this flick. Krithi Shetty is playing the female lead and her name is Whistle Mahalakshmi. Music by Devi Sri Prasad is said to be one of the highlights of The Warriorr.