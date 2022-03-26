Krishna Vrinda Vihari’s Romantic Announcement

Krishna Vrinda Vihari will present Naga Shaurya in a never seen before getup as a Brahmin guy and the posters have garnered interest on the movie being directed by Anish Krishna. Usha Mulpuri of Ira Creations is bankrolling the project.

The makers opted for a romantic way to make announcement on teaser date of the movie. KVV’s teaser will be launched on March 28th. The poster shows Shaurya and his love interest in the film Shirley Setia in romantic moment.

Tipped to be a rom-com, Krishna Vrinda Vihari is scheduled for its release on April 22nd. The film has music by Mahati Swara Sagar and musical promotions will also begin soon.