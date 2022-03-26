TDP opens website to campaign on Jagan’s liquor brands

The opposition TDP had launched a new website in the state to campaign against the liquor policy and brands of the present government. TDP leaders Nakka Ananda Babu, P Ashok Babu and Achanta Sunitha launched the website at the party office on Saturday.

The new portal – www.killerjbrands.com – would receive complaints from the people on the liquor related issues and the brands. The portal would also campaign on the availability of illicit liquor in the state, besides smuggling. It would focus on the liquor related deaths in the state, the TDP leaders said.

The portal would encourage people to lodge complaints against the liquor related issues in their area which included the functioning of the liquor outlets and bars.

The TDP leaders alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was receiving huge funds from the liquor manufacturers. The government was engaged in the liquor business from manufacturing stage to the retail sales in the outlets.

The TDP leaders also alleged that the ruling party leaders were encouraging smuggling of liquor in the state, particularly from the neighbouring states into the border districts. The illicit liquor brewing and sales too is carried out with the support and involvement of the ruling party leaders, the TDP leaders alleged.

The party said that it would lead a digital campaign on the liquor issues through the website until the government changed its liquor policy and stopped the liquor deaths in the state.