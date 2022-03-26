Sai Dharam Tej is back with new film

Down for months after he suffered serious injuries in a road mishap late last year, just days ahead of the release of Republic, Sai Dharam Tej has recuperated from it and is geared up to start shooting for his next flick.

In a video statement, the actor thanked everyone who prayed for his speedy reocovery and wished him on social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He also thanked his staff members who supported him in big way.

Expressing gratitude to Telugu fans for their immense support to Republic, Sai Dharam Tej said the shoot of his next film will start March 28. “I sincerely thank my producers Sukumar and Baapineedu. They waited for me till I am completely reocvered,” he added.

The actor then passed on an important awareness message to all bike-riders. Showing the helmet that saved him, he said, “I am now alive and speaking with you thanks to this. Don’t forget to wear headgear whenever you go somewhere on bike, even if it is your next street. Love you all, Jai Hind.”

It's feels eternally long being away from you and waiting to share my heart out with you.

▶️ https://t.co/AzGIhT8C65 Thank you each & everyone for your Love, support and Warmth.

Raising more stronger with your blessings.

