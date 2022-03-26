Aadhi Pinisetty gets engaged to his Girlfriend

Young and talented actor Aadhi Pinisetty has been working without breaks in Telugu and Tamil films. He has been in a relationship with actress Nikki Galrani for the past few years. Taking the relationship forward, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki got engaged on March 24th in the presence of their family members and friends. The wedding date is yet to be finalized for now. Aadhi is the son of veteran Raviraja Pinisetty.

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. We found each other a couple of years ago & it’s official now. 24.3.2022. This day was really special to us. We got engaged in the presence of both our families. Seeking all your love & blessings as we take on this new journey together” told Aadhi Pinisetty on his social media platform.