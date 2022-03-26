Jagan’s new cabinet after Sri Rama Navami

It is almost final that AP chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would revamp his cabinet only after Sri Rama Navami that falls on April 10. The day after Sri Rama Navami, Monday April 11, is considered most auspicious.

It was initially said that Jagan would revamp his cabinet after Ugadi on April 2. The day is Telugu New Year day and is good to begin any new thing. As Jagan is starting the functioning of the new districts in the state on the same day, it was said that he would also have his new team both in the party and in the cabinet from that day.

But as per the information coming out from the Tadepalli camp office of the chief minister, Jagan had set April 11 as the day to have his new team in the cabinet. Sources say that he would be changing at least 20 ministers from the existing cabinet. He initially planned to have a completely new cabinet but for different reasons, he is likely to retain two to three ministers and have new faces for the rest of the cabinet.

The chief minister is also planning to engage the outgoing ministers for the party work in the districts. While those in the cabinet would be working for the government, those who would be dropped would have to work for the party preparing the rank and file for the 2024 general elections.

Jagan had already told his party MLAs about his plans for the 2024 general elections and asked them to gear up for the bigger battle. He is said to have also conducted secret surveys in all 175 assembly constituencies and have those reports with him now.

He is said to be planning to make the changes to the cabinet and the party based on these reports. He is also said to have initiated meeting the legislators individually and communicating with them his views on the 2024 elections.