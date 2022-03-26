Mahesh Babu calls RRR an EPIC

The entire nation is appreciating SS Rajamouli for his latest work RRR. The film released on Friday and it is raking massive revenues across the globe. Several celebrities from the country could not wait to appreciate the film. Superstar Mahesh Babu watched the film at his residence last night and he lauded the film. He called RRR an Epic and he appreciated the efforts of SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan.

“There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning! There are sequences in the film where you forget yourself and get immersed in the cinematic experience. Only a master storyteller can do that!! Sensational filmmaking by the master

@ssrajamouli. So proud, sir!! @tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances that are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn’t seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!! Hats off to the entire team of #RRR for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud! Congratulations” posted Mahesh on his social media page.

Mahesh Babu will next work with SS Rajamouli and the project commences shoot later this year. Rajamouli will start working on the project from May. Mahesh Babu will complete the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Trivikram’s film before he joins the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s film.