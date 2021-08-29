This MLA spends more time in Bengaluru than in his constituency

Many MLAs nurture their constituency so well that they are always accessible. They are seen touring every inch of the constituency and keep meeting people to address their concerns. But, this MLA is different. He is seen in the constituency only when Chittoor strongman and minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Raddy visits his constituency. Want to know who this MLA is? Read on….

Palamner MLA Venkataiah Goud has three distinctions. Firstly he is a first-time MLA, who defeated political heavyweight and former minister Amarnath Reddy. Secondly, he has got the highest majority in Chittoor district by winning by over 40000 votes. The third distinction is the MLA stays mostly in Bengaluru and is rarely seen in Palamner. The general complaint against the MLA is that since his victory in the elections, the MLA spends most of his time in Bengaluru to take care of his businesses and visits Palamner only when Minister Peddireddy visits the constituency.

Due to his continued absence, the party is divided into three major groups. While one group is led by the MLA’s supporters, the second group is led by local leaders, who are behaving like independent satraps. They are claiming that they are the real leaders. The third group is led by former minister Amarnath Reddy. Interestingly, Reddy was elected on YSRCP ticket in 2014 and defected to the TDP to become a minister. After losing 2019 elections, he soon shifted to the YSRCP and is still maintaining his own group in YSRCP.

Venkataiah Goud’s supporters are finding it difficult to defend their MLA’s continued absence. Whenever the people enquire about the MLA, the stock reply is that the MLA is away in Bengaluru and that he is very busy. Sources say that despite several warnings, the MLA is spending more time in Bengaluru than in Palamner.