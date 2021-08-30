This most silent man is now the key behind-the-screen string-puller in Telugu politics

He is among the most silent of the politicians. He rarely speaks and when he speaks, it is almost always in mono-syllables. But these days, he is fast emerging as the most talked about politician in both the Telugu states. Not just that. He is quickly turning out to be mediator and moderator in most political disputes. Any guess who the leader is?

It is former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao. Yes. KVP, once considered the alter ego of YSR, is now the most heard name in Telugu politics. He is said to be the link man between Telangana PCC chief Revanth Reddy and the sulking seniors in the Congress Party. When the seniors refused to attend Revanth’s swearing in function, it was KVP who convinced them and made them attend. He played the mediator between the high command and the senior Telangana Congress leaders .

Now several senior Congress leaders are raising a banner of revolt against Revanth Reddy. They are holding parallel Dalit Atmagourava rallies in their areas of influence and are challenging Revanth Reddy. Sources say that KVP is behind their actions. He reportedly suggested to them to hold rallies in their constituencies, but not invite Revanth Reddy. By doing this, they will be seen as obeying the High Command but ignore Revanth’s leadership.

Sources also say that the real brain behind YS Vijayamma’s September 2 meeting of former colleagues of late YSR is KVP Ramachandra Rao. Through this meeting, which will be held at Hyderabad, Vijayamma wants all the former colleagues of YSR, who are now in various parties and different positions, to be brought together. This move is likely to make YS Jagan jittery as his relations with his mother and sister have soured of late. Since the meeting is being held in Telangana, it is likely to benefit YS Sharmila, who is now politically active in Telangana.