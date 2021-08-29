Varudu Kavalenu Teaser Locks A Date

Young Hero Naga Shaurya has a series of promising films lined up. Varudu Kavalenu will be his immediate next release and is most promising of all. Each and every promotional content which is out so far worked big time and made the film a crazy project.

The recently released Dhigu Dhigu Naga song has become viral on FM stations. Now, the team is set to release the film’s teaser. It will be out on August 31st as Producer S Radhakrishna (Chinababu) Birthday special. They released a poster with Shaurya, Ritu Verma, and Nadiya.

From the poster, we get feeling the movie will be bundled with comedy, emotions, and drama. Sithara Entertainments bankroll the film which introduces a newcomer Lakshmi Sowjanya as the director.