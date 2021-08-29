Can TRS, BJP counter Revanth with “Chandrababu link”!

TDP chief and former AP Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu is no more active in Telangana or Telangana politics.

After Congress-led “Mahakutami” in which TDP was partner lost miserably to TRS in 2018 Assembly polls, Chandrababu distanced himself from Telangana politics completely and remain focussed only on AP politics.

However, after A.Revanth Reddy took over as TPCC chief in July this year, Chandrababu’s name came back into focus in Telangana politics.

This is because both TRS and BJP in Telangana are trying to check Revanth’s growing influence in Telangana politics by linking him with Chandrababu Naidu.

TRS working president and IT minister K.T.Rama Rao is referring to Revanth as Chandrababu’s ‘benami’ and a ‘puppet’ in the hands of Chandrababu.

KTR says Chandrababu took Telangana Congress as a franchisee and operating through Revanth since TDP has died in Telangana.

Ministers and MLAs in TRS are also singing the same song every day by conducting press meets.

Telangana BJP leaders too are targetting Revanth Reddy linking him with Chandrababu.

But the pertinent question being raised is can TRS and BJP succeed in pushing Revanth into defensive mode by linking him with Chandrababu.

Political circles say when half of the cabinet ministers in Telangana cabinet including CM KCR and Assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy have TDP connections and worked under Chandrababu, how does it matter for the public if Revanth becomes TPCC chief after he quit TDP.