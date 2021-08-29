Megha Akash’s soulful tale of unconditional love ‘Dear Megha’ Trailer out now!!

With a touching notion ‘Stories end, love stories don’t’ Megha Akash’s much awaited next, ‘Dear Megha’ trailer gives us a glimpse of an unconditional love-pain-love story ready to stir our hearts with emotions.

Starring Arun Adith & Arjun Somayajula as leads, Megha Akash is seen playing the Titular role.

The trailer unveils with beautiful visuals & cute performances of the leads while Hari Gowra’s music makes it much pleasing to watch.

Sushanth Reddy directed it in Arjun Dasyan’s production under Vedaansh Creative Works, promising a rollercoaster ride of emotions in theatres on September 3rd.