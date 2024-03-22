x
Home > Movie News > Three big Announcements from Ram Charan

Three big Announcements from Ram Charan

Published on March 22, 2024 by

Three big Announcements from Ram Charan

Ram Charan is celebrating his birthday on March 27th and several updates are expected on the occasion. Ram Charan decided to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer which was delayed by more than a year. He will soon join the sets of Buchi Babu’s film and will complete the shoot at the earliest. Ram Charan also signed Sukumar’s film after completing Buchi Babu’s project. The big announcement about the 17th film of Ram Charan will be made on his birthday.

The long delayed first single from Game Changer will be released on the same day. There are speculations that the title of Buchi Babu’s film will be made official on Ram Charan’s birthday. Mega fans will have a treat this year on Charan’s birthday. His last release was RRR and the film released two years ago. His fans are eagerly waiting for the updates of Game Changer and for the film’s release.

