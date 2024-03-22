x
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Team Devara in Goa for the Montage Song

Team Devara in Goa for the Montage Song

Man of masses NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project is one of the much awaited biggie in 2024. Under the direction of Koratala Siva, “Devara” gears up for its highly anticipated first part release on October 10th, 2024. The film’s recent shoot in Goa has already captured a significant portion of its narrative.

With each update, excitement builds among cinephiles for “Devara.” A recent highlight is the unveiling of a working still from the sets, featuring NTR in striking look alongside Raju Sundaram and Koratala Siva.

Presently, the team is busy shooting a montage song sequence choreographed by Raju Sundaram.

Fans eagerly await NTR’s electrifying performance against Goa’s stunning backdrop. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan will be seen as Bhaira in this movie. Devara presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram while it is bankrolled under the banner of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K are the producers.

