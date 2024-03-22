x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Sree Leela Vintage Essence
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Benefits Of Drinking Water
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Maruthinagar Subramanyam 1st Song: Instant Hit

Maruthinagar Subramanyam 1st Song: Instant Hit

Published on March 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film
image
Alia Bhatt’s strong Statements about Promotional Strategy

Maruthinagar Subramanyam 1st Song: Instant Hit

Spread the love

Rao Ramesh is one of the versatile and veteran actors in Tollywood and he is coming up with a proper entertainer with Maruthinagar Subramanyam. The promotions are underway for the film as the first look launch by public through a QR code that happened recently for the first time in Tollywood got a great response.

Today, the first song from the film has been released and it is titled Nene Subramanyam. This song is an energetic dance number composed by Kalyan Nayak and it has the energetic vocals of Ram Miryala. Bhaskarabatla’s lyrics are insightful as they bring us closer to Subramanyam’s character in the film.

This song is an instant hit as it strikes the right chord and it gets the promotional campaign off to a good start. The Lakshman Karya directorial is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations.

Nene Subramanyam is already a social media sensation as Kacha Badam girl, Anjali Arora has shared a reel of her dancing for this energetic dance number. Several other social media influences are adding to the fray as they share videos of them dancing to the song.

Maruthinagar Subramanyam is hitting the theaters soon and more promotional content will be released in the near future.

Next Shocking Facts about ‘The Goat Life’ Previous Team Devara in Goa for the Montage Song
else

TRENDING

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film

Latest

image
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
image
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film
image
Alia Bhatt’s strong Statements about Promotional Strategy

Most Read

image
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
image
Konda Surekha’s Dumb Allegations: Targeting KTR and Tollywood
image
GST data for Sale ?

Related Articles

Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions Food To Eat Before Booze Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look Ketika Sharma Glamorous New Look Sonam Kapoor in Long Black Gown Measures to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes Rashmika Mandanna Makes Heart In A Million Ways Parineeti Chopra Throw Back Images Ali Bhatt jigra Promotions Malavika Mohanan Blazes In Blue Sree Leela Vintage Essence Benefits Of Drinking Water Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed