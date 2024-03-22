Maruthinagar Subramanyam 1st Song: Instant Hit

Spread the love

Rao Ramesh is one of the versatile and veteran actors in Tollywood and he is coming up with a proper entertainer with Maruthinagar Subramanyam. The promotions are underway for the film as the first look launch by public through a QR code that happened recently for the first time in Tollywood got a great response.

Today, the first song from the film has been released and it is titled Nene Subramanyam. This song is an energetic dance number composed by Kalyan Nayak and it has the energetic vocals of Ram Miryala. Bhaskarabatla’s lyrics are insightful as they bring us closer to Subramanyam’s character in the film.

This song is an instant hit as it strikes the right chord and it gets the promotional campaign off to a good start. The Lakshman Karya directorial is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations.

Nene Subramanyam is already a social media sensation as Kacha Badam girl, Anjali Arora has shared a reel of her dancing for this energetic dance number. Several other social media influences are adding to the fray as they share videos of them dancing to the song.

Maruthinagar Subramanyam is hitting the theaters soon and more promotional content will be released in the near future.