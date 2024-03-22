x
Home > Movie News > Shocking Facts about ‘The Goat Life’

Shocking Facts about ‘The Goat Life’

Shocking Facts about ‘The Goat Life’

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s next film The Goat Life is gearing up for a pan-Indian release and some of the top technicians of Indian cinema are a part of this prestigious project. During the Telugu media interaction, the team revealed several shocking facts. The Goat Life is made on a budget of Rs 80 crores and this is massive for a Malayalam film. The film’s director Blessy said that he started working on The Goat Life 16 years ago and the shoot commenced in 2018. The team was stuck in the deserts of Jordan for almost three months during the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shoot of The Goat Life was wrapped up in 2022 and the team took one and a half years to complete the post-production work. The film’s lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has lost 31 kgs for one of the roles in The Goat Life which is something unusual. He played the role of a slave in The Goat Life. He said that the film’s director pitched the idea of The Goat Life in early 2009. The film’s trailer caught everyone’s attention and it is releasing on March 28th across the globe. Mythri Movie Makers is releasing the film in Telugu states.

