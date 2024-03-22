x
Home > Politics > Jagan has made Vizag as ganja hub, says Pattabhi

Jagan has made Vizag as ganja hub, says Pattabhi

Published on March 22, 2024

Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film

Jagan has made Vizag as ganja hub, says Pattabhi

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made Visakhapatnam as the ganja capital instead of the State capital as he has been claiming, said TDP spokesman, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, on Friday.

Addressing a media conference, Pattabhiram said that the port city of Visakhapatnam was on top in the country in attracting investments during the TDP regime which has now turned into the ganja hub standing on top in the country in drug abuse and drug smuggling. Pointing out the 25,000 kg drugs worth about a whopping Rs 50,0000 cr belonging to the Sandhya Aqua Export PVT Ltd owned by Veerabhadra Rao, the brother of the YSRCP leader, Kunam Purnachandra Rao, were seized by the CBI while they were being imported from Brazil, Pattabhi said that the CBI clearly mentioned in its report that some State-level senior officers have created hurdles for the CBI to check the container consisting of these drugs.

Did Jagan depute the senior officers after knowing pretty well that these drugs are being imported here from Brazil, Pattabhiram asked. Jagan is pushing the drug mafia king Pablo Escobar of Colombia much behind to expand his drug mafia to become the Andhra Escobar, he remarked. Has Jagan built the palace in Rishikonda in Visakhapatnam with Rs 500 cr only to expand his drug mafia, Pattabhi asked.

The drug stocks imported from Brazil clearly spell out the reasons as to why the YSRCP MP, Vijayasai Reddy, who belongs to only a regional party here has conveyed his birthday greetings to the Brazil President, Pattabhiram remarked. Pattabhiram felt that Jagan is in a hurry to move to Visakhapatnam only to expand his drug mafia.

The TDP spokesman is of the opinion that Jagan is unfit for politics and jail is the right place for him. Jagan has already entered into an alliance with land, sand, wine and drug mafia to go to the polls but is claiming that he is facing the polls alone which appears to be ridiculous, Pattabhi commented.

Making it clear that the TDP will not remain silent if Jagan tries to damage the future of the youth with drug abuse, Pattabhi demanded a detailed investigation by the CBI into the whole episode and initiate action against the YSRCP leaders who are behind this drug scam.

Next Lokesh promises to develop Mangalagiri as number one segment in India Previous Shocking Facts about 'The Goat Life'
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film

Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
Diya makes Suriya and Jyotika Proud
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan Trailer: Powerful Drama
Two beauties to join Vijay’s Film

Pawan Kalyan Interview with Tamil News Channel: Politics, Religion, and Cultural Identity
Nagarjuna’s swift response to Konda Surekha’s Comments
Konda Surekha’s Dumb Allegations: Targeting KTR and Tollywood

