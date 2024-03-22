TDP releases third list, 5 MLA, 4 MP seats in pending

Spread the love

The opposition TDP had released its third list of candidates for the coming general election. The party had kept five Assembly and four Parliament seats pending.

The party had so far released the list for the 128 Assembly seats in the last two lists out of 144 seats that the party would be contesting this time. The TDP had given 10 Assembly seats to the BJP and 21 seats to the Jana Sena in alliance.

Besides the Assembly, the TDP had also given six MP seats to the BJP and two MP seats to the Jana Sena. The BJP is yet to release its list of candidates for both the Assembly and Parliament seats.

The Jana Sena had released six Assembly seats and one parliament seat from its share. Pawan Kalyan, though said that he would contest from Pithapuram Assembly constituency, is on two minds. He is yet to decide whether he would contest the Assembly or the Parliament seats.

Pawan Kalyan said that the BJP top leadership is asking him to contest for the Parliament seat. He said he would consider contesting from Kakinada Parliament seat if the BJP leadership insists upon.

Meanwhile, in the third leader, the TDP fielded, K Rammohan Naidu for Srikakulam, M Bharat for Visakhapatnam, G Mahesh for Amalapuram, P Mahesh Yadav for Eluru, Kesineni Sivanadh for Vijayawada, P Chandrasekhar for Guntur, Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu for Narasaraopet, T Krishna Prasad for Bapatla, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore, D Prasada Rao for Chittoor, B Nagaraju for Kurnool, B Sabari for Nandyala and B K Pardhasaradhi for Hindupur Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the Assembly list, Chandrababu Naidu had cleared the names of G Sririsha for Palasa, M Govinda Rao for Pathapatnam, G Shankar for Srikakulam, K Lalithakumari for Srungavarapukota, V Venkateswara Rao for Kakinada city, A Ananda Rao for Amalapuram, Bode Prasad for Penamaluru, Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram, Ch Aravinda Babu for Narasaraopet, M Malakondaiah for Chirala, and Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy for Sarvepalli segments.

Quite interestingly, Chandrababu Naidu did not give ticket to former minister Devineni Umamahesara Rao. He was replaced by YSRCP MLA Vasantha Venkata Krishna Prasad at Mylavaram in NTR district.