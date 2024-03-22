x
Om Bheem Bush Movie Review

Published on March 22, 2024

Telugu360 Rating: 2.75/5

Comedy films with enough humour can do wonders at the box-office. If a story is narrated with sensible entertainment, the film can do wonders at the box-office. Such films don’t need enough logics. Sree Vishnu scored a super hit with Samajavaragamana last year and the film was based on family entertainment. Now, he is testing his luck with Om Bheem Bush, a quirky entertainer. The trailer and the promotional content looked promising. The film released across the world today and here is the review of Om Bheem Bush:

Story:

Om Bheem Bush is the story of three close friends played by Sree Vishnu, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi. These young boys will be pursuing PhD under a Professor (Srikanth Iyengar). Vexed with the acts of these three, the Professor offers them PhD. At the same time, the trio enters a village which has a crowd of people believing evils, superstitions and others. The trio decide to cash their weakness and settle in the village. These three friends start cheating people in the name of science to catch the evils and bring treasures. In this process, they enter an old mansion to catch an evil named Sampangi. The rest of Om Bheem Bush is all about what happens next.

Analysis:

The team of Om Bheem Bush made it clear to the audience not to think about logics while watching the film as it is banked completely on senseless entertainment. So, the audience should enter into the theatres without expecting any logics. Om Bheem Bush is a different film when it comes to entertaining the audience. The entertainment is banked completely on the three lead actors. The real fun starts after the Professor episode kick-starts. The episodes between the Professor and the trio are written, presented well. The trio enters into the village and the fun gets doubled. There are a lot of episodes and most of them are hilarious. The social media memes content is used well. The references of Venu Swamy, Bigg Boss and RK Naidu generated enough smiles.

Om Bheem Bush also has a dose of adult comedy and they are well narrated. The first half of Om Bheem Bush has no story or plot and it banks completely on entertainment. The first half of Om Bheem Bush is thoroughly passable. The second half of Om Bheem Bush starts after the trio enters into the mansion for Sampangi. The audience would be curious to know about Sampangi and her story. The second half too banks on entertainment and entertainment. Sampangi’s story is laced with emotional drama. The Gay love story will not appeal to all the audience. The film takes a new turn after the evil Sampangi falls in love with Sree Vishnu. The second half is balanced with horror and entertainment. The climax looks pretty average and it should have been written better. The director missed entertainment as he had plans to deliver a message during the climax.

Performances:

Sree Vishnu is a promising actor and delivers big with his comic timing again. His dialogue delivery looks completely new and some of the dialogues are hilarious. Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi have equal roles along with Sree Vishnu and they have delivered their best. The chemistry between these three is the major highlight of Om Bheem Bush. They took some of the episodes to the next level with their hilarious comic timing. There is no prominence for any other actors in Om Bheem Bush.

Om Bheem Bush has nothing much to say when it comes to the plot. It is all about the visualization and the writing skills. Sree Vishnu believed Sree Harsha and the director has delivered it well. The entire film banks on entertainment with the backdrop of treasure hunt and horror. The director touches all the genres. Except for the climax, Om Bheem Bush is thoroughly entertaining. The songs are not appealing but they are shot on a stylish note. The dialogues are well-written. The english words are used in wrong placements and this generated enough fun. Sree Vishnu even satires about his previous films in Om Bheem Bush. There are a lot of references of Prabhas in the film.

Finally, Om Bheem Bush is a film without logics and it has loads of entertainment. For those who are interested in such attempts can go watch this quirky entertainer.

