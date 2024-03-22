Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary sizzles in Style

Spread the love

Haryana girl Meenakshi Chaudhary has been creating waves in Telugu cinema and she has a bunch of films in making. The young actress often loves to show off her glamorous side and the actress sizzled in style. She posted a bunch of pictures from her recent Thailand vacation. Meenakshi Chaudhary looked beautiful and hot in a two-piece bikini and posed on a boat. The pictures are now going viral. On the work front, Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in Vijay’s GOAT that is slated for August release. She is also working with young Tollywood actors like Varun Tej and Vishwak Sen.