Buzz: Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda film on Hold?

Buzz: Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda film on Hold?

Published on March 22, 2024 by ratnasri

Buzz: Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda film on Hold?

Top director Sukumar had plans to work with young sensation Vijay Deverakonda and the duo made an official announcement a couple of years ago. After the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, Sukumar is committed to Pushpa: The Rule and he has Pushpa 3 lined up. Sukumar is now committed to Ram Charan after completing Pushpa 3 and the film starts rolling next year. With these recent developments, Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda film will not happen anytime soon.

Vijay Deverakonda is also signing back-to-back films with young directors and he has his diary full for the next couple of years. For now, Vijay and Sukumar film is on hold. Vijay Deverakonda also delivered a series of flops and he is in plans to bounce back with Family Star that is hitting the screens in summer. Parasuram is the director and Dil Raju is the producer. Soon after this, he will work with Gautam Tinnanuri in an action entertainer.

Next Pic Talk: Meenakshi Chaudhary sizzles in Style Previous Kejriwal’s Arrest, Liquor Scam, and Allegations of Political Vendetta
