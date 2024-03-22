Kejriwal’s Arrest, Liquor Scam, and Allegations of Political Vendetta

Spread the love

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, faced a significant setback as he was arrested concerning allegations of corruption related to the Delhi liquor policy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated an investigation into claims of bribery and money laundering associated with a liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government in 2022. Despite receiving nine summons from the ED for questioning, Kejriwal chose not to respond, citing fears of arrest. He sought protection from arrest from the court, expressing concerns that his party’s electoral prospects would be compromised. However, these fears materialized as the ED eventually arrested him.

What is this Liquor Policy 2021 all about? Why was it Introduced and Why was it Withdrawn Later?

The Liquor Policy 2021, championed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, aimed to reform Delhi’s liquor sector by integrating private firms and enhancing revenue generation. It sought to relinquish government control over retail liquor sectors and encouraged private enterprise participation.

The policy divided Delhi into 32 zones, each housing numerous liquor outlets, intending to eradicate the influence of the liquor mafia and enhance consumer experiences. Despite initially boosting government revenue by Rs 9,500 crores, the policy faced severe criticism from opposition parties, prompting its withdrawal.

What is The Scam In this Liquor Policy:

The Delhi Liquor Scam, known as LiquorGate, revolved around allegations of political corruption while introducing this policy by the Delhi Government. The primary accusation was that the policy provided undue advantages to private enterprises in exchange for substantial bribes. Investigating agencies suspected money laundering in the transactions between these private entities and the AAP government.

Who are all involved:

In August 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids on Deputy CM Sisodia’s residences, extending the investigation to civil service officers and leaders from various political parties. Notable figures, including AAP leaders like Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal, were detained. Additionally, leaders from other parties, such as BRS leader Kavitha and Akali Dal leader Gautam Malhotra, were implicated in the investigation. Several other private parties like owners of the spirit companies also were detained in this case.

Response from Other Political Parties On Kejrival’s Arrest:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned Kejriwal’s arrest, labeling it as “completely wrong and unconstitutional.” She criticized the move as politically motivated and detrimental to the democratic process. Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan echoed similar sentiments, denouncing Kejriwal’s arrest as an attempt to stifle dissenting voices. Apart from the leaders of Congress and Communist parties, not many others came forward to respond to Kejrival’s arrest.

Political Vendetta or Genuine Probe? Aam Aadmi’s Perception:

Many members of the public speculate that financial irregularities were involved in the implementation of the liquor policy, benefiting AAP leaders as such things have become a common phenomenon in the political system of India. However, there is skepticism regarding the motives behind the arrests, with Aam Aadmi (common man) viewing them as politically motivated. Critics argue that the investigative focus of CBI and ED appears to disproportionately target non-NDA leaders, while many politicians (NDA and non-NDA) aligned with Modi’s administration evade scrutiny despite facing more substantial allegations. Do you need examples for this?

As the investigation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming days, particularly against the highly charged political atmosphere fueled by the approaching 2024 general elections.

