Three interesting OTT releases this Friday

Kannada film Kantara is a sensational box-office hit and the film minted gold in all the released languages. The film grossed more than Rs 400 crores across the globe. Kantara will be streaming on Amazon Prime from November 24th in all the languages. Natural Star Nani backed an interesting attempt Meet Cute and it is an anthology directed by his sister Deepthi Ghanta. The web series will be streaming on Sony LIV from November 25th. Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s recent offering Prince directed by Anudeep KV ended up as a disaster. The film too will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from November 25th.

R Balki’s critically acclaimed movie Chup will be streaming on Zee5 from November 25th. Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salman and Shreya Dhanwanthary played the lead roles. There are several other regional films available for digital streaming this weekend.