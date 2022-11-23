NBK108: Balayya Mark Action, Anil Mark Fun

Successful director Anil Ravipudi will next be directing Nata Simham Nandamuri Balakrishna in the film NBK108. It’s the director’s birthday today and here are some interesting updates about the movie to be made under Shine Screens banner.

NBK108 will have Balayya mark action and emotions, wherein it will also have Anil Ravipudi mark fun. The director didn’t separately write comedy tracks, but the fun generates through situations. It’s going to give a new experience for Balakrishna fans, as Anil Ravipudi penned a pakka commercial story to present Balakrishna in a never-seen-before powerful character.

Balakrishna appeared mostly in dual roles in his movies. However, it’s a single character for him in NBK108. S Thaman will render soundtracks for the movie to be made on a massive scale with high budget and rich production values.

NBK108 will start rolling from December 8th in Hyderabad.