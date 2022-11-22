Srikanth rubbishes rumors about Divorce

Telugu Gossip portals carried the news that is all is not well between Srikanth and his wife Ooha. The news spread all over and the actor had to respond soon to keep an end to these baseless rumors. The actor slammed the rumors saying that there is no truth in the speculation. “Some of the gossip websites published fake news about my divorce. My relatives called me about the same and I had to issue a clarification for the same. Me and Ooha are very much together and we are in Chennai yesterday” told Srikanth.

“We are on our way to Arunachalam. My family is disturbed by the speculation. The Cybercrime to step out and take stringent action against these gossip websites and social media platforms that are continuously spreading false news about celebrities and film personalities” told Srikanth. The actor is busy with several films and his wife Ooha is completely occupied with the family responsibilities.