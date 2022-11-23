Tough job ahead for Mythri Movie Makers

This would be the first time, a production house would be releasing two biggies of Tollywood at the same time. Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers are releasing during Sankranthi 2023 season and they would hit the screens within a gap of a day. Both these films are mass entertainers and are made on massive budgets. The production house is completely occupied with these projects. The shoots of the films are in the final stages and the promotional activities started recently.

It would be a tough job for Mythri Movie Makers as they have to balance the promotions of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy and they have to impress the fans of the veteran actors. Mythri Movie Makers also happens to be the most trolled production house when it comes to digital promotions. They are now extra cautious and the marketing teams chalked out perfect plans to make both the films successful. Perfect plans have to be made to release the songs, teasers and the trailers. Two big events for each of the films have to be done before the release. Mythri Movie Makers will have a tough job ahead.