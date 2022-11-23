Naga Chaitanya’s Custody 1st Look: Imposing

Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu’s NC22 pre-look was unveiled yesterday to begin the former’s birthday celebration in advance. The film is backed by Srinivasa Chitturi under the Srinivasa Silver Screen banner. Krithi Shetty is the female lead.

The makers have locked the interesting title “Custody” and also released the first look poster today. Chay plays a ferocious cop named A Shiva who is honest and strong-minded. The first look poster is truly imposing. The tagline for Custody is ‘A Venkat Prabhu Hunt.’

Each aspect of the first look poster raised expectations on this action flick being made with high production values and technical standards. The ensemble cast includes Arvind Swami, Priyamani, Sampath, Sarathkumar, Premji, Vennela Kishore, and Premi Vishwanath, among others.

The music for NC22 is composed by Maestro Ilaiyaraaja along with his son-composer Yuvan Shankar Raja. Pavan Kumar presenting the film.