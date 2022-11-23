HIT 2 Trailer: Encounter the Thrills at Every Turn

Advertisement

HIT 2: The Second Case, is the second installment of the HIT Verse by Sailesh Kolanu. The first part featured Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. Adivi Sesh is the lead actor in the second part. The film HIT 2 is going to be released on December 2nd in theatres worldwide. The makers are increasing interest levels with intense promotions. Already the film’s songs and the teaser got tremendous responses.

Today makers released the much awaited trailer in a grand launch event. Adivi Sesh plays an investigation officer, Krishna Dev, who is on a trail to catch the psychopath killer whose motives are unpredictable and unclear.

KD and his team try to find the killer using a series of clues, and the final clue sends shivers down your spine. In the midst of it all, his love, life, and job are jeopardised as he encounters each thrill at every turn. Adivi Sesh mocks criminals as “Birdbrained” in the trailer, then finds his comment on a mirror covered in blood at the end. The end part of trailer is unthinkable and will take you by total surprise. The arresting score and visuals sets the thrilling mood.

HIT 2 is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Wall Poster Cinema produced the film. Nani is the presenter of the film. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the lead actress. Manikandan is the cinematographer, and Garry BH is the editor.