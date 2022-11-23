Boss Party song from Waltair Veerayya Review

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next outing is Waltair Veerayya and it is a mass entertainer directed by Bobby. The film is in the last leg of the shoot and the first single Boss Party is out. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad comes out with an average tune that is unimpressive. Megastar saves the song with his swag and vintage dance moves. The song is shot lavishly in a huge set and Bollywood glamorous beauty Urvashi Rautela will be seen shaking her leg with Chiranjeevi in this mass number.

Boss Party will be a treat for Mega fans and DSP disappoints with his tune which does not match the situation. Waltair Veerayya releases during Sankranthi and the exact release date will be announced very soon. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Ravi Teja plays a crucial role in this mass entertainer that is set in the backdrop of Vizag. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The theatrical and the non-theatrical deals of Waltair Veerayya are closed recently.