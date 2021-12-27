Three Tollywood films in Sankranthi 2022 Race?

There are strong talks that RRR and Radhe Shyam will not the screens as per the plan during Sankranthi 2022 because of the restrictions in North India. Several states are imposing night curfews and theatres are asked to operate with 50 percent occupancy. If the situations continue to be alarming, the team of RRR will postpone the release date. A clarity about this is expected before this weekend. Several Tollywood filmmakers are making arrangements to release their films during the Sankranthi holiday season if RRR and Radhe Shyam fail to hit the screens.

Dil Raju is in plans to release his nephew Ashish’s debut film Rowdy Boys for Sankranthi. Sithara Entertainments produced DJ Tillu with Sidhu Jonnalagadda and the film too is aimed for Sankranthi release. Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya starter Bangarraju is aimed for January 15th 2022 release. Bangarraju, Rowdy Boys and DJ Tillu will release for Sankranthi 2022 if RRR, Radhe Shyam fails to release during the holiday season.