Bollywood new sensation Ananya Pandey is lined up with several interesting films. She is romancing Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. Ananya Pandey sizzled in a short skirt for an event and this throwback picture is making rounds across the internet. Ananya Pandey looked super hot with cool looks in the picture. She is also shooting for Khaali Peeli that features Ishaan Khatter in the lead role. The film is slated for release this year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.