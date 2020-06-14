Andhra Pradesh turned into ‘Arachaka Pradesh’: TDP

Telugu Desam Party MLC Buddha Venkanna has launched a scathing attack on the Jaganmohan Reddy government, saying that a progressive and forward-looking state like Andhra Pradesh has plunged into chaos and anarchy, eventually turning into an ‘Arachaka Pradesh’ (a place of lawlessness and misrule). The ruling YCP was filled with robbers, scamsters, dacoits and betting gangs while the Chief Minister himself faces charges as Accused Number 1 in the Rs. 43,000-Cr CBI illegal assets cases. The TDP will write a letter to the Centre to settle Jagan Reddy’s CBI cases within a time frame as per the rules since any further delay would prove devastating to the people of AP.

The TDP MLC said after targetting their party BC leaders, the YCP leaders were threatening to put even Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh in jail but the TDP would not be intimidated by such threats. As per the rules, corruption cases against people’s representatives should be disposed of in 6-months time. The Centre and the Courts should take immediate steps to make Jagan Reddy accountable for his largescale corruption during his father YSR regime.

Mr. Venkanna said that the CM was shivering ever since Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s Mahanadu announcement that the TDP would give utmost priority to the backward classes in all the posts in keeping with its long-time image of being basically a BCs’ party. It was because of this new threat only BC leaders like Atchannaidu and Ramakrishnudu were implicated in false cases now. Jagan Reddy was apparently dreaming to bury the TDP by persecuting its leaders but his dream would not come true as Mr. Chandrababu Naidu alone can bring the party back to power single-handedly whenever the next elections are held.

The TDP leader said that in fact, Jagan misrule and lawless governance was a fit case for dismissal of his government as AP has now come to surpass even Bihar in being a disorderly and chaotic state in just one year. There is no rule in the state except factionism with not a single foundation stone laid for any development project in the last one year, not a single running project completed and no political will to improve livelihoods of people.