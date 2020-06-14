Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Bollywood young actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found hanging in his Mumbai’s Bandra residence today. The 34-year-old actor is said to have committed suicide during the early hours of today. The Mumbai cops are investigating the matter and a detailed report is expected soon. Sushant Singh Rajput played the lead role in films like Kai Po Che, Shuddh Desi Romance, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive. Most of his films ended up as hits.

Sushant Singh Rajput is filming for Dil Bechara. He first made his debut on television after which he impressed the Bollywood audience. His sudden demise came as a rude shock for celebrities and his fans. Bollywood film fraternity expressed their shock and paid their condolences on the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May his soul rest in peace.