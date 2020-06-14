Vendetta and persecution is in CM Jagan’s nature: Naidu

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for ‘taking revenge’ against Opposition leaders for exposing his party’s massive corruption in multiple scams ranging from sand and liquor to Coronavirus testing kits and bleaching powder. Ever since coming to power, CM Jagan Reddy was promoting only his own companies and robbing the natural resources of the State in a limitless exploitation. About Rs. 1,300-Cr worth limestone mines were given to CM’s own company and J-tax of Rs. 5,000 Cr was being collected through commissions from cheap liquor brands companies.

The TDP chief held an online meeting of party elected representatives and village committee incharges. He said there seemed no end to YCP’s injustices and transgressions as was evident from how TDP leaders were being slapped with false cases and arrested. These atrocities reached a peak with the illtreatment of Atchannaidu day before yesterday, arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy, Asmith Reddy and Chintamaneni Prabhakar yesterday and now fabricated cases against Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Chinarajappa. The CM targetted political families of Atchannaidu in North Andhra and JC family in Rayalaseema just because they did not surrender to his inducements to change party. It is Jagan Reddy’s basic nature to persecute and take revenge against rivals.

Mr. Naidu said since he had to go to jail, CM Jagan Reddy was keeping a grudge to send all others to jail. Even during the dangerous Coronavirus time, this CM was taking his revenge against Opposition leaders. In the name of virus infections, people were not being allowed to protest and leaders were not allowed to call on victims in hospitals. COVID was standing as a hurdle for solving problems but it was becoming useful for harassment of political rivals. It is nothing but sadism to say the ongoing arrests were just a trial while the real cinema was ahead. If false cases and arrests looked like a cinema, then there is no greater political bankruptcy than that of YCP.

Asking whether buying Jagan company’s cement for Government works was correct, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said even the cement bags orders were being given to CM’s own Polymers company. Mining lease was extended by 50 years for his own company. Illegal allocations of the Krishna river waters for Jagan’s own company while the media advertisements were also for his own company again. His own media staff were appointed as Government Advisors and employees. They were getting salaries from the Government funds in a case of brazen misuse of power and utter disregard for accountability.

Referring to irregularities and violations, Mr. Naidu said hundreds of crores worth scams were committed in Coronavirus kits, masks and bleaching powder. YCP MLAs and MPs themselves have said how ordinary public are not able to get supply of even a handful of sand while a truckload worth Rs. 15,000 was being sold at Rs. 40,000. Jagan was now taking revenge against TDP as YCP’s sand, land, wine and mines scams were exposed to the world. Even in welfare schemes, scams were being committed with deserving poor families not getting the benefits.

Mr. Naidu said the CM himself was an Accused Number 1 in over 11 CBI cases for he has robbed Rs. 43,000 Cr through huge corruption and illegal companies. Now, his Government was filing false corruption cases against rivals. With false cases and harassment, former Assembly Speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao was forced to end his life. Nine TDP activists were murdered and false cases were filed against 60 TDP leaders. Seven TDP leaders were forced to commit suicides.

Mr. Naidu recalled how his house main gate was locked with ropes and he was not allowed to take part in ‘Chalo Atmakur’ where 145 Dalit families were banned from their village. A pitiable situation was created where a relief camp had to be run for the banned victims of Palnadu region. Jagan’s first one year rule marked false cases, illegal arrests, misuse of power, human rights and Constitutional violations. Attacks were made on the legislature, bureaucracy, judiciary and media. The YCP has made a mockery of democracy in AP.

The TDP chief called upon the party cadres to boldly protest and oppose against the ruling party corruption excesses in all the 175 assembly segments in the state. Everybody should condemn the YCP maniacal policies. Every leader should confront YCP leaders’ sand, land, wine and mine mafia activities. For this, support should be gathered from all sections for the virtual agitations.