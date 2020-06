Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday evening. The MLA is likely to be admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. It is learnt that the MLA had recently attended a meeting in Nizamabad where a large number of local party leaders and activists. The MLA’s wife was tested negative while all the other members of the family are now in home quarantine.

Bajreddy Govardhan is the second MLA to have been tested positive for corona virus.