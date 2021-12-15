Ticket Pricing GO: AP Govt files a Lunch Motion Petition

The government of Andhra Pradesh received a huge shock after the AP High Court suspended the ticket pricing GO that was issued by the AP government. This turned out to be a relief for the upcoming Tollywood biggies. The government now filed a Lunch Motion petition before the Division Bench of the High Court today. The move makes it clear that YS Jagan and his government are strict enough on their stand to implement the low ticket prices and they are not bothered about the losses incurred by the Tollywood producers.

Tollywood filmmakers too are not much delighted after the High Court suspended the GO. Most of them are sure that YS Jagan would step out with a new move or GO. For now, there is a confusion about the ticket prices in AP for the upcoming biggies.