x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Tillu Square will cross Rs 100 Cr: Naga Vamsi

Tillu Square will cross Rs 100 Cr: Naga Vamsi

Published on March 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Tillu Square will cross Rs 100 Cr: Naga Vamsi

Spread the love

Tillu Square as predicted opened with a bang all over. The shows opened to packed houses in all the regions including the Telugu states and USA. The word of mouth is extremely positive and the shows are getting increased all over. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi during the post-release press meet announced that the film will touch Rs 100 crores in the final run. “After receiving the response, I predict that the film will touch Rs 100 crores mark. With April not having many releases and many holidays around, Tillu Square can cross Rs 100 crore mark “, told Naga Vamsi.

The film also touched half million mark in the USA which is a great sign. The first day gross is expected to touch Rs 25 crore mark told Vamsi. Tillu Square is a youthful entertainer directed by Mallik Ram. Siddhu Jonnalgadda and Anupama Parameshwaran played the lead roles. The team is also in plans to announce Tillu 3 on Monday. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Tillu Square.

Next Tillu Square Movie Success Celebrations Previous Tillu Square Review: Magic Repeats
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Latest

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree