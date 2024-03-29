Tillu Square will cross Rs 100 Cr: Naga Vamsi

Spread the love

Tillu Square as predicted opened with a bang all over. The shows opened to packed houses in all the regions including the Telugu states and USA. The word of mouth is extremely positive and the shows are getting increased all over. The film’s producer Naga Vamsi during the post-release press meet announced that the film will touch Rs 100 crores in the final run. “After receiving the response, I predict that the film will touch Rs 100 crores mark. With April not having many releases and many holidays around, Tillu Square can cross Rs 100 crore mark “, told Naga Vamsi.

The film also touched half million mark in the USA which is a great sign. The first day gross is expected to touch Rs 25 crore mark told Vamsi. Tillu Square is a youthful entertainer directed by Mallik Ram. Siddhu Jonnalgadda and Anupama Parameshwaran played the lead roles. The team is also in plans to announce Tillu 3 on Monday. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Tillu Square.