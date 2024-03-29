Spread the love

Tillu Square Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 3/5

SiddhuJonnalagadda surprised and impressed the audience with DJ Tillu and he is now back with Tillu Square. It is his mannerisms and body language that carries the film. The promotional content impressed the youth big time and kept high expectations on the sequel. The film released today and here is the review of Tillu Square:

Story:

Tillu (Siddhu Jonnalagadda) runs an event management company and he dreams of a simple and peaceful life staying away from issues and hurdles. At this time, he meets Lilly (Anupama Parameshwaran) in a party. After spending a night with him, Lilly pens a letter and flies away. Tillu starts searching for her and he meets her after a few days. The rest of Tillu Square is all about the story of Lilly, her hide and seek game and the story’s link with the most wanted criminal (Murali Sharma). Watch Tillu Square to know about the real facts.

Analysis:

Repeating the magic of the original in the sequel is quite a tough task. Matching the expectations and presenting the content is not easy. But Tillu Square lives up to the expectations and delivers impressive content. Tillu’s characterization is the major USP of the film. The audience will fall in love with Siddhu’s acting, dialogue delivery and his funny one liners. Tillu Square has no great plot but Siddhu and his team penned a strong characterization for Tillu. Tillu Square follows the template of DJ Tillu. Tillu falls in one more trap and he succeeds finally in the mission. The episodes are quite normal and it is Siddhu who takes them to the next level with his performance. Tillu Square is the pure magic of Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

The director hints of what happened in DJ Tillu before narrating the story of Tillu Square. The audience will get irritated at times as there are too many references from the first part. The film takes pace after the character of Lilly gets introduced. The interval twist is not really thrilling and it is in the second half, the director narrates about the mission of Lilly. Some of the scenes are silly but they get dominated by Siddhu and his performance. The surprise of the film is Radhika’s character and the episode is quite hilarious. The last ten minutes of Tillu Square is quite good and the twist is quite impressive. The film ends up on a decent note.

Performance:

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the major USP of the film and he carried the entire film on his shoulders. He has taken enough care on his body language, dialogue diction and one liners. He has been highly successful in presenting himself as Tillu. The audience will never get bored of Tillu’s character and he is seen in every scene of Tillu Square. Anupama Parameshwaran does the most glamorous role in her career and she looks super hot as Lilly. Her liplocks with Siddhu are well shown. Muralidhar who played Tillu’s father has been hilarious. Neha Shetty shines in a guest role and she did her part decently.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the man behind Tillu Square. Though the story has nothing new to offer, the dialogues and one liners are the film’s major highlights. Some of the episodes are well elevated because of the dialogues. Both the songs are decent and they are well shot. The songs are also placed well in the film. Anupama’s liplocks and double meaning dialogues at times will not appeal to the family crowds but they will impress the youth bigtime. The sharp runtime is an asset of Tillu Square. The production values are grand. Director Mallik Ram handled the film well. On the whole, Tillu Square is a perfect film for youth and it offers a huge dose of entertainment.

