x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Nayanthara In A Red Saree
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Samantha at Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Jigra Pre release event
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow
Types Of Walking
Types Of Walking
Cool facts about ants
Cool facts about ants
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Tripti Dimri Splendid Images
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree
Andrea’s energetic performance
Andrea’s energetic performance
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews > Tillu Square Review: Magic Repeats

Tillu Square Review: Magic Repeats

Published on March 29, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Tillu Square Review: Magic Repeats

Spread the love

Tillu Square Movie Review

Tillu Square Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating 3/5

SiddhuJonnalagadda surprised and impressed the audience with DJ Tillu and he is now back with Tillu Square. It is his mannerisms and body language that carries the film. The promotional content impressed the youth big time and kept high expectations on the sequel. The film released today and here is the review of Tillu Square:

Story:

Tillu (Siddhu Jonnalagadda) runs an event management company and he dreams of a simple and peaceful life staying away from issues and hurdles. At this time, he meets Lilly (Anupama Parameshwaran) in a party. After spending a night with him, Lilly pens a letter and flies away. Tillu starts searching for her and he meets her after a few days. The rest of Tillu Square is all about the story of Lilly, her hide and seek game and the story’s link with the most wanted criminal (Murali Sharma). Watch Tillu Square to know about the real facts.

Analysis:

Repeating the magic of the original in the sequel is quite a tough task. Matching the expectations and presenting the content is not easy. But Tillu Square lives up to the expectations and delivers impressive content. Tillu’s characterization is the major USP of the film. The audience will fall in love with Siddhu’s acting, dialogue delivery and his funny one liners. Tillu Square has no great plot but Siddhu and his team penned a strong characterization for Tillu. Tillu Square follows the template of DJ Tillu. Tillu falls in one more trap and he succeeds finally in the mission. The episodes are quite normal and it is Siddhu who takes them to the next level with his performance. Tillu Square is the pure magic of Siddhu Jonnalagadda.

The director hints of what happened in DJ Tillu before narrating the story of Tillu Square. The audience will get irritated at times as there are too many references from the first part. The film takes pace after the character of Lilly gets introduced. The interval twist is not really thrilling and it is in the second half, the director narrates about the mission of Lilly. Some of the scenes are silly but they get dominated by Siddhu and his performance. The surprise of the film is Radhika’s character and the episode is quite hilarious. The last ten minutes of Tillu Square is quite good and the twist is quite impressive. The film ends up on a decent note.

Performance:

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the major USP of the film and he carried the entire film on his shoulders. He has taken enough care on his body language, dialogue diction and one liners. He has been highly successful in presenting himself as Tillu. The audience will never get bored of Tillu’s character and he is seen in every scene of Tillu Square. Anupama Parameshwaran does the most glamorous role in her career and she looks super hot as Lilly. Her liplocks with Siddhu are well shown. Muralidhar who played Tillu’s father has been hilarious. Neha Shetty shines in a guest role and she did her part decently.

Siddhu Jonnalagadda is the man behind Tillu Square. Though the story has nothing new to offer, the dialogues and one liners are the film’s major highlights. Some of the episodes are well elevated because of the dialogues. Both the songs are decent and they are well shot. The songs are also placed well in the film. Anupama’s liplocks and double meaning dialogues at times will not appeal to the family crowds but they will impress the youth bigtime. The sharp runtime is an asset of Tillu Square. The production values are grand. Director Mallik Ram handled the film well. On the whole, Tillu Square is a perfect film for youth and it offers a huge dose of entertainment.

Telugu360 Rating 3/5

Next Tillu Square will cross Rs 100 Cr: Naga Vamsi Previous Nara Rohith Prathinidhi 2 Teaser: Impactful 
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading

Latest

image
Prabhas pays his visit to Rajendra Prasad and Vinayak
image
Big Update on Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli Film
image
Ram Charan’s Beast Look Loading
image
Akhil lines up two Simultaneous Films
image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores

Most Read

image
Big Boost for Polavaram: Central Government Releases Rs. 2800 Crores
image
Hyderabad Apartments Face Costly Power Upgrade Dilemma
image
L&T Challenges Kaleshwaram Project Completion Certificate Cancellation

Related Articles

Nayanthara In A Red Saree Daksha Nagarkar at Swag Success Meet Ranveer Singh’s stylish Photoshoot Huma Qureshi latest photoshoot Alia Bhatt at Jigra Movie Pre Release Event Samantha at Jigra Pre release event Jigra Pre release event Srinidhi Shetty in cool casuals Sonam Kapoor’s cleavage show Aditi Sharma’s Glittery Glow Types Of Walking Cool facts about ants Tripti Dimri Splendid Images Aditi Rao Hydari Stunning In Black Mrunal Thakur With Her Sister Childhood Images Urvashi Rautela Perfect curves Kavya Thapar Dazzling Look Pooja Hegde Stuns in Saree Andrea’s energetic performance Shanaya Kapoor Stuns in White Saree